McConnell presents Trump with personalized Louisville Slugger

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrated the passage of the republican’s tax bill by presenting President Donald Trump with a gift.

It’s only fitting McConnell, who lives in Louisville, gave President Trump an iconic Louisville Slugger bat.

The two posed for a picture in the Oval Office with the bat, which reads in part: “Donald J Trump, President of the United States.”

Though the two men have had a rocky relationship at times, Trump tweeted his approval of McConnell’s leadership on the bill.

I would like to congratulate @SenateMajLdr on having done a fantastic job both strategically & politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could have not asked for a better or more talented partner. Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

