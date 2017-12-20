McConnell presents Trump with personalized Louisville Slugger - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

McConnell presents Trump with personalized Louisville Slugger

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
McConnell presents the president with a Louisville Slugger bat. (Source: Stephanie Penn, McConnell Press Office) McConnell presents the president with a Louisville Slugger bat. (Source: Stephanie Penn, McConnell Press Office)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) celebrated the passage of the republican’s tax bill by presenting President Donald Trump with a gift.

It’s only fitting McConnell, who lives in Louisville, gave President Trump an iconic Louisville Slugger bat.

The two posed for a picture in the Oval Office with the bat, which reads in part: “Donald J Trump, President of the United States.”

Though the two men have had a rocky relationship at times, Trump tweeted his approval of McConnell’s leadership on the bill.

