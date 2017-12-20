Brides beware: Kentucky videographer accused of scamming dozens

The brides are taking Kevin Smith to small claims court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A wedding day should be magical.

"Right when I walked through the doors and saw my husband, like all I seen was him," Taylor Parr said. "It was a tunnel and it was amazing."

Parr wanted a videographer to capture that moment during her October wedding perfectly. She hired Kevin Smith to do the job.

"He had really good recommendations," Parr told us. "Right then, he had a bunch of brides that wanted him to do it. He had good quality videos."

However, a grainy cell phone video was the best a family friend could do for Parr. She said Smith didn't show.

"How dare you not show up to my wedding," Parr said. "I was like this is a once and a lifetime thing."

It appears Smith violated the contract he set up with Parr. The contract states if Smith did not show up to the wedding and produce the video, she would receive a refund.

Parr says she didn't get a refund.

She took her anger to Facebook and discovered something else. At least 40 other brides around WAVE Country had similar stories.

For example, Theresea Gonzalez said Smith did not show up to her wedding either.

Smith's wife filmed Melissa Browning King's wedding, but she never got her video.

Jamie Ferree heard the rumors around Smith and canceled three months before her wedding.

According to them, no one got their money back. They claim Smith threatens to sue.

"I was shocked," Parr said. "I was shocked that it didn't come out sooner."

Each bride paid Smith around $500. According to The Knot, in 2016 the average amount spent on a videographer was about $1,900.

Parr said the price should have been a red flag.

"He's making bank on scamming people," Parr said. "It is ridiculous."

Smith is linked to Kevin Smith Films and God Motion Pictures out of Glasgow, Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News made several attempts to reach him. His phone appeared to be disconnected and he did not respond to a Facebook message.

The brides are planning to take Smith to small claims court. His business is not registered with the Better Business Bureau.

