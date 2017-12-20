3 Cards improve to 14-0 with 62-50 win at Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points and freshman Dana Evans tied a career high with 14 points to help No. 3 Louisville beat winless Air Force 62-50 on Wednesday.



The Cardinals (14-0) won with scoring leader Asia Durr sitting out with back spasms. Starting guard Arica Carter also missed the game and is day-to-day with a left foot injury.



Jazmine Jones had nine points, and Sam Fuehring added eight for Louisville. Kylee Shook added four points and 13 rebounds.



Kaelin Immel led Air Force (0-11) with 17 points, and Dee Bennett had 12.



Louisville outrebounded Air Force 45-31.



The Cardinals led by as many as 18 in the opening half, but the Falcons stuck around well into the third quarter. Air Force used a 10-3 run to close to 39-30 with 4:29 left in the third before the Cardinals pushed the lead back to 17 by the end of the quarter.



Hines-Allen went the length of the floor and beat the buzzer with a layup to make it 53-36. Air Force had trouble stopping the size and speed of Hines-Allen all game long. The 6-foot-2 senior forward shot 7 of 9 from the field.



Early on, the Cardinals missed seven of their first eight shots but used a 13-0 spurt to jump out to a 18-5 lead in the opening quarter.



BIG PICTURE



Louisville: The Cardinals weren't in much danger of falling to Air Force, but they didn't completely overwhelm the Falcons either. Louisville struggled to find its shot without two of its starters and turned the ball over 22 times. Despite the struggles, the Cardinals are one win away from tying their best start in program history - a feat they reached in 2006-07.



Air Force: The Falcons held tough in their first-ever meeting with Louisville. Air Force has 11 straight losses on the season, but it can feel good about how it played as a monumental underdog. The No. 3 Cardinals are the highest-ranked program Air Force has ever faced.



UP NEXT



Louisville: Begins play in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it travels to face Georgia Tech on Dec. 28.



Air Force: Kicks off its Mountain West Conference schedule by hosting New Mexico Dec. 28.

