Crews making progress on Spottsville Elementary School

We're taking a look at the progress on the new Spottsville Elementary School one year later after crews broke ground.

As we've told you, the current 15-year-old school building was aging quicker than most, and some mold issues made some students sick.

The new school is costing just shy of $17-million.

Students and staff will move in once construction wraps up in the spring of 2018.

