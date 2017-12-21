Holiday tipping tips

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As you cross names off your holiday shopping lists, one thing can get a little uncomfortable. Should you tip or gift people who provide you with a service, like a personal trainer or a mail carrier?

People generally feel generous during the holiday season. According to a care.com survey, 87 percent of people questioned have shown gratitude with the gift of a holiday tip.

Of those, 71 percent will tip a child care provider like a babysitter or nanny.



More than half will give a little cash to personal care providers like hairstylists, personal trainers and manicurists.



And 43 percent will tip delivery workers like the mail carrier.

Who to tip:

Housekeepers

Hairdressers

Nannies

Trainers

Postal workers

Handymen

Doormen

Garbage collectors

Care.com says you don't have to tip dentists, doctors or veterinarians.

How much should you tip? Tip the cost of one visit to service providers like hairdressers or manicurists.

When deciding to tip, consider the relationship you have with the service provider and how long you've worked with them before determining if you should tip or gift.



The Emily Post Institute says to also think about your budget. No tip is worth going into debt.



If money isn't an option - try your skills in the kitchen. Perhaps bake cookies or another treat.



If you do give a tip or a gift, the etiquette experts say to write a short note. Not only will you be generous - but you'll also be polite.

