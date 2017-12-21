Hwang's Martial Arts students collect food in holiday can drive

By the end of the can drive, over 1,100 cans had been gathered. (Source: Hwang's Martial Arts)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at all three Hwang's Martial Arts locations have spent the holiday season collecting restaurant-sized cans of food for charity.

By the end of the can drive, over 1,100 cans had been gathered. Last weekend, half of the massive donation was given to the Center for Women and Families and this Saturday the remainder will be donated to Wayside Christian Mission.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Master Mimi Hwang said, "The smile on the children's faces when they bring in those heavy big cans is priceless. They know it is going to someone who needs a filling meal."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.