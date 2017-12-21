The ultimate multi-tasker: Mom studies for final during labor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One new mom in Missouri showed that she is the ultimate multi-tasker, as she studied for her psychology final while she was in labor.

Nayzia Thomas' mother snapped the picture of the 19-year-old college student on her laptop in her hospital bed, getting ready for that big test, while getting ready for motherhood.

Nayzia emailed her professor, telling him that she would be back in class the next day to take the final, but the professor assured her it would be fine to take it later, considering the circumstances.

Baby Anthony Johns arrived soon after, at 6 pounds 15 ounces.

And Nayzia finished the semester with a 3.5 GPA. She said she will return to school in the spring and work toward her degree in criminal sociology.

