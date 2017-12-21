Police: Inmate escapes for a few hours, steals car

Kyle Boyd was arrested and charged with escape and vehicle theft. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections walked away from custody for a few hours on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Inmate Kyle Boyd, 26, was being transferred from the LMDC to the Hall of Justice for enrollment in the home incarceration program. He departed before enrollment was completed, the LMPD said.

After leaving the courthouse, police said Boyd allegedly stole a vehicle several blocks away.

LMPD apprehended Boyd a few hours after his escape.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS acting superintendent to discuss Jeffersontown High School review

+ Bevin discussed key initiatives, accomplishments during Year In Review

+ Transformation of Urban Government Center on Barret Ave to begin soon

Boyd had been arrested for two felony charges, third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

He now faces additional charges including vehicle theft and escape, both felonies, according to LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.