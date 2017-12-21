Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse denied parole

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville priest Raymond J. Hemmerle has received a 24-month deferment from the Kentucky Parole Board, the Kentucky Department of Corrections said on Friday.

The deferment indicates Hemmerle will remain in custody for two years before he is eligible for parole again.

RELATED STORIES

+ Father Joseph Hemmerle: Louisville priest denied shock probation

+ Priest convicted of inappropriate touching sentenced

Hemmerle was convicted of sex abuse dating back to the 1970s.

In February of 2017, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said the decision was made following the victim's hearing and a review of the case file.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.