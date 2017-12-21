Louisville man accused of harboring more than a dozen child pornography files

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged after more than a dozen child sexual exploitation files were found on his device, according to police.

The arrest was the result of an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, which began when it was discovered that Timothy Acker, 48, was uploading images of child exploitation online, according to KSP.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was performed on Acker's home, where more than 20 files of child sexual exploitation were discovered on his device, according to police.

Acker was arrested on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, a felony punishable by one to five years in prison, according to police.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

