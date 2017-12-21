Okolona Fire Sergeant loses battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sergeant Jeff Kampschaefer, a firefighter with the Okolona Fire Department, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, the Okolona Fire Department said on Thursday.

According to Okolona Fire Chief Chris Gosnell, Sergeant Jeff Kampschaefer died following a brief battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kampschaefer was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November.

On Thursday, the Okolona Fire Department's Facebook page said Sergeant Kampschaefer's remains were being escorted to the funeral home. Firefighters stood and parked fire trucks on the overpass leading to the funeral home in honor of the firefighter.

On Friday, the funeral arrangements for the Okolona firefighter were still pending, the fire department said.



MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Inmate escapes for a few hours, steals car

+ Bevin discusses key initiatives, accomplishments during Year In Review

+ Transformation of Urban Government Center on Barret Ave to begin soon

Sergeant Kampschaefer had been a firefighter since September 2007. He was also a volunteer member of the Lake Dreamland FD and a part-time firefighter with the Camp Taylor FD, according to the Okolona Fire Department.

He left behind his wife and their two young children.

Copyright 2017. WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.