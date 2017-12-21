WATCH: Police chase through middle of Louisville ends in Shelby Park

The driver nearly hit a mother and her sons sitting on a bench on Bardstown Road at Eastern Parkway. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A total of five people have been arrested after a wild chase that ended in Shelby Park Thursday evening.

LMPD says it started after a report of shots fired from a vehicle at 21st and Oak Streets. That's in the California neighborhood.

When they attempted to stop that vehicle, the driver crashed, and four men took off on foot. One of them was caught and arrested.

As officers were looking for the other three men, they spotted a stolen car with four different males in it. Police say they saw a gun in that stolen Jeep as well, and then the chase began.

Air 3 flew over the pursuit as it went through downtown, Germantown and the Highlands. The driver of the Jeep could be seen darting in and out of traffic.

At one point the driver nearly hit a mother and her two sons sitting on a bench at Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road.

The chase began around 5:05 p.m. It ended around 5:20 p.m. on Preston Street, just before the intersection with Oak Street.

"I've never seen anything like it, I felt like I was in an action movie," Ahamad Suleiman, an employee of the Foodmart on the corner of Oak and Preston told us. "It's scary out here sometimes, you know, we have to be careful."

He saw when the Jeep full of people was finally stopped, when it ran into a police cruiser.

Three teens and an adult in the vehicle were arrested. Devonta Newson, 18, faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

Officers say between the four suspects, they also face charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun, and more. We will not have information about the juveniles arrested unless they are charged as adults.

No one was hurt during the chase, according to police.

Police are still searching for the three other men who jumped out of the first vehicle in the California neighborhood.

Investigators have not said the two incidents are related.

