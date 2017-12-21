Report: JCPS needs new policies on role of police in schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said that the results of a report indicated that JCPS needs new, clearer policies and procedures on the role police in schools.

Pollio made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

It was part of the aftermath of a fight that had cameras rolling at Jeffersontown High School, which led to the arrest of two students. One of them was tased during the fight.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was quick to investigate, asking for multiple reviews of the policies and culture at Jeffersontown High School, and at other schools with police officers in the school district.

The briefing on Thursday was to discuss the results of reviews conducted at Jeffersontown High School following a fight between students and officers captured on video November 1.

Pollio said his goal was to provide safe school environments. He said clarity is needed when it comes to the role of officers inside schools.

"The report recommends that the district draft and implement new policies and procedures clearly outlining the roles and responsibilities of police and School Resource Officers in the district," Pollio said. "Suggestions on de-escalation techniques to avoid student criminal charges."

The report suggested expanding the explanation of an officer's responsibilities, and to provide examples of behavior that should not trigger law enforcement action.

"We have met with all our police department agency partners and they are all very willing to work with us, just as we do, they want what is best for the community and students," Pollio said.

Pollio said that while some work is already underway, he will immediately begin working with his staff to draft policies and update the district's existing agreements.

As far as a new Jeffersontown High Principal is concerned, the process is ongoing and district officials hope to have one in place by February.

The principal at the time of the incident voluntarily stepped down following the conflict and left for another school.

Videos from the fight between students and officers at Jeffersontown High School on November 1 drew lots of media attention and lots of opinions.

One video of the incident showed multiple officers trying to subdue a student in a hallway. A second video, also taken by a student, clearly showed another student punching and attacking a police officer.

The fight led to parents sounding off. Parents and some district leaders felt the officer involvement went too far, which led to JCPS conducting the reviews.

