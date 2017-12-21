Prospect Police release Todd Shaw's resignation letter

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - The City of Prospect released the letter of resignation letter signed by Prospect Police Assistant Chief Todd Shaw on Thursday.

While not a personal letter written by Shaw, and rather a procedural document, it did shed some light on the agreement.

The letter said Shaw was paid $15,000, or about three months' salary, as severance. He was also paid for accumulated vacation days and sick days.

Shaw, who is currently under investigation in relation to the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Program, resigned in late November. He was suspended from the Prospect Police Department in September.

On Monday, WAVE 3 News learned that approximately 24 cases were being dismissed because Shaw is currently under investigation regarding the LMPD's Explorer Program.

Shaw is trying to stop the public release of his Facebook messages as part of a search warrant regarding the Explorer Program investigation.

According to court documents released December 11, the former Assistant Police Chief is suing Louisville Metro Government and the City of Prospect, asking for a temporary injunction.

Shaw formerly worked for the LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has gone to court to obtain documents related to Shaw's internal investigation within the department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.