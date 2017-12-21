No. 9 West Virginia women beat Morehead State 66-56

By JOHN LOWE

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Naomi Davenport scored 19 points and Teanna Muldrow had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 9 West Virginia beat Morehead State 66-56 on Thursday night.

Katrina Pardee added 14 points, and Chania Ray had 11 for the Mountaineers (12-0).

Darianne Seward led the Eagles (9-4) with 23 points. Eriel McKee added 11 points, and Tierra McGowan had 10 rebounds.

West Virginiia led 42-33 at the half, and opened the second half with a 1-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

The Eagles suffered their first loss in their seven-game trip spanning the month of December. They will start out OVC play with the second-best record in the conference.

The injury-plagued Mountaineers will hit the road for Texas to open Big 12 play against TCU and No. 8 Texas.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: At Tennessee Tech to open Ohio Valley Conference competition Dec. 28.

West Virginia: At TCU to open Big 12 play on Dec. 28.

