DNA kit leads to arrest of Louisville man on rape charges

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man stands accused of choking a woman until she was unconscious and raping her in a vacant home in southern Indiana.

Clarksville Police say the assault happened Nov. 14, but they waited until now to charge him because they were waiting for the results of the woman's rape kit.

When the kit came back, investigators say it was Isaiah Jeffers' DNA that matched. He appeared in court Friday.

Police charged Jeffers with rape using or threatening the use of deadly force.

He was already in custody when the charge came down. Officers say he was arrested earlier in December on an outstanding warrant.

Police say Jeffers met the victim at a vacant home in Clarksville after connecting through a personal listing for an escort service on the website Backpage.

They say he then attacked her, choked her until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted her.

DNA from the victim's rape kit was instrumental in Jeffers' arrest.

Police say the Indiana state crime lab moved quickly with testing the kit so police could confirm the DNA match.

Jeffers is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in jail.

They say Jeffers may have been involved in other assaults. Investigators urge anyone else who may have been a victim of Jeffers to come forward and make a report.

