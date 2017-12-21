Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 45, Lakewood Park 29
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 89, Morgan Twp. 51
Danville 78, S. Vermillion 27
Eastern (Greene) 54, N. Daviess 38
Fremont 69, Woodlan 63
Gary 21st Century 58, Hebron 33
Indpls Attucks 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 53
Plainfield 62, Terre Haute North 55
University 47, Seton Catholic 25
|Fairfield Tournament
|First Round
E. Noble 57, Goshen 55
Fairfield 54, Elkhart Central 41
|Gibson County Classic
|Pool Play
|Pool B
N. Posey 59, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 58
|Hancock County Tournament
Jeffersonville 73, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 31
Providence 60, Russellville, Ky. 58
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 47, Whitko 37
Bluffton 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 29
Bronson, Mich. 60, Prairie Hts. 39
Brownsburg 70, Greenwood 56
Cascade 49, Greencastle 41
Columbus North 48, Terre Haute North 35
Concord 55, New Prairie 40
Crawford Co. 50, Austin 32
Ev. Memorial 60, New Albany 52
Forest Park 41, Dubois 32
Greensburg 51, N. Decatur 37
Hamilton Southeastern 39, Plainfield 23
Indpls N. Central 62, Fishers 50
LaPorte 46, Elkhart Memorial 38
Linton 74, Covenant Christian 63
Loogootee 48, Tecumseh 38
McCutcheon 62, Western 24
Monroe Central 73, Daleville 32
Monrovia 62, Indpls Scecina 30
Morristown 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 46
N. Putnam 42, N. Montgomery 40
Northwestern 51, Noblesville 38
NorthWood 40, Bremen 35
Rising Sun 61, Medora 27
Shenandoah 58, Alexandria 52
Tell City 45, Lanesville 34
Trinity Lutheran 56, Christian Academy 29
Triton 56, Caston 38
Turkey Run 79, Eminence 32
University 66, Seton Catholic 22
W. Washington 77, Shoals 38
Waldron 62, Knightstown 30
|Charlestown Tournament
Silver Creek 39, Clarksville 19
|Gibson County Tournament
Castle 70, Princeton 50
|Owensboro Tournament
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 74, Ev. Bosse 45
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Indiana Deaf vs. Indpls Arlington, ppd.
