Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 45, Lakewood Park 29

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 89, Morgan Twp. 51

Danville 78, S. Vermillion 27

Eastern (Greene) 54, N. Daviess 38

Fremont 69, Woodlan 63

Gary 21st Century 58, Hebron 33

Indpls Attucks 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 53

Plainfield 62, Terre Haute North 55

University 47, Seton Catholic 25

Fairfield Tournament First Round

E. Noble 57, Goshen 55

Fairfield 54, Elkhart Central 41

Gibson County Classic Pool Play Pool B

N. Posey 59, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 58

Hancock County Tournament

Jeffersonville 73, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 31

Providence 60, Russellville, Ky. 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 47, Whitko 37

Bluffton 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 29

Bronson, Mich. 60, Prairie Hts. 39

Brownsburg 70, Greenwood 56

Cascade 49, Greencastle 41

Columbus North 48, Terre Haute North 35

Concord 55, New Prairie 40

Crawford Co. 50, Austin 32

Ev. Memorial 60, New Albany 52

Forest Park 41, Dubois 32

Greensburg 51, N. Decatur 37

Hamilton Southeastern 39, Plainfield 23

Indpls N. Central 62, Fishers 50

LaPorte 46, Elkhart Memorial 38

Linton 74, Covenant Christian 63

Loogootee 48, Tecumseh 38

McCutcheon 62, Western 24

Monroe Central 73, Daleville 32

Monrovia 62, Indpls Scecina 30

Morristown 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 46

N. Putnam 42, N. Montgomery 40

Northwestern 51, Noblesville 38

NorthWood 40, Bremen 35

Rising Sun 61, Medora 27

Shenandoah 58, Alexandria 52

Tell City 45, Lanesville 34

Trinity Lutheran 56, Christian Academy 29

Triton 56, Caston 38

Turkey Run 79, Eminence 32

University 66, Seton Catholic 22

W. Washington 77, Shoals 38

Waldron 62, Knightstown 30

Charlestown Tournament

Silver Creek 39, Clarksville 19

Gibson County Tournament

Castle 70, Princeton 50

Owensboro Tournament

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 74, Ev. Bosse 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indiana Deaf vs. Indpls Arlington, ppd.

