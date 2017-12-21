Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 48, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 25
Bellmont 51, S. Adams 50
Benton Central 76, N. White 48
Bremen 49, Central Noble 48
Cascade 53, N. Putnam 49
Crawfordsville 53, Rockville 51
Edgewood 48, Sullivan 39
Frankton 58, Shenandoah 46
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Gary Roosevelt 23
Ft. Wayne North 68, Valparaiso 63
Glenn 49, S. Bend Clay 46
Greenfield 56, Indian Creek 55, OT
Greenwood 63, Greenwood Christian 54
Griffith 84, Whiting 61
Guerin Catholic 53, Lapel 43
Hagerstown 46, Seton Catholic 45
Huntington North 56, Wabash 44
Indpls Brebeuf 66, Indpls Metro 51
Indpls Northwest 61, Liberty Christian 54
Jac-Cen-Del 60, New Washington 25
Knightstown 50, Union City 48
Knox 60, Culver 44
Lafayette Catholic 79, Attica 48
LaVille 60, Tippecanoe Valley 43
Lawrence Central 89, Lighthouse CPA 50
Maconaquah 65, Tri-Central 28
McCutcheon 78, Merrillville 59
Mishawaka Marian 48, Mishawaka 47
Monrovia 68, Southmont 41
N. Judson 65, S. Central (Union Mills) 58
New Albany 61, Indpls Pike 55
New Castle 61, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49
Norwell 40, Bluffton 31
Oldenburg 74, Waldron 35
Penn 71, Elkhart Memorial 61
Peru 78, N. Miami 60
Southridge 74, Shoals 57
Tindley 76, Ft. Wayne Snider 67
Triton 52, S. Bend Trinity 35
Union Co. 63, Monroe Central 43
Washington 47, Loogootee 43
Zionsville 70, Kokomo 56
|Bloomington South Tournament
Bloomington South 64, Lowell 31
Ev. Harrison 86, Michigan City Marquette 66
|Cass County Tournament
|First Round
Cass 66, Caston 35
Logansport 66, Pioneer 55
|Fairfield Tournament
|Consolation
Goshen 48, Elkhart Central 36
|Championship
E. Noble 53, Fairfield 50
|Gibson County Classic
|Pool Play
|Pool B
Gibson Southern 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56
|Hancock County Tournament
|Seventh Place
Russellville, Ky. 73, Cannelton 29
|Championship
Jeffersonville 93, Central Hardin, Ky. 60
|Jefferson County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Henryville 53, Madison 44
Henryville 52, Madison Shawe 23
Madison 73, Madison Shawe 22
|Pool B
Southwestern (Hanover) 70, S. Dearborn 48
Switzerland Co. 48, S. Dearborn 45
|First Round
Southwestern (Hanover) 70, Switzerland Co. 53
|Scott County Invitational
|First Round
Austin 82, Crothersville 53
Christian Academy 64, Carroll Co., Ky. 33
Orleans 70, Rock Creek Academy 55
Scottsburg 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48, OT
|Consolation
Crothersville 69, Rock Creek Academy 62, OT
S. Central (Elizabeth) 73, Carroll Co., Ky. 47
|Semifinal
Austin 63, Orleans 60, OT
Christian Academy 55, Scottsburg 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Wheeler vs. Hammond Noll, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, E. Central 32
Danville 54, Beech Grove 44
Ft. Wayne South 59, Oak Hill 45
Guerin Catholic 55, Shelbyville 51
Hagerstown 60, Seton Catholic 26
Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 62, Indpls N. Central 34
Heritage Christian 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 43
Horizon Christian 63, King's Academy 14
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Roncalli 38
Indpls HomeSchool 76, Indpls Manual 58
Indpls Pike 73, Rock Island, Ill. 66, OT
Jasper 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 51
Knox 69, Culver 13
Lafayette Catholic 48, Attica 37
Lawrence North 62, Chicago Marshall, Ill. 45
Mishawaka Marian 51, Mishawaka 31
N. Miami 47, Peru 33
Norwell 54, Warsaw 50
Oregon-Davis 80, Whitko 33
Penn 36, Valparaiso 31
Rockville 44, Crawfordsville 35, OT
Tindley 78, Lighthouse CPA 58
Trotwood-Madison, Ohio 64, Indpls Cathedral 56
Union (Dugger) 57, Eastern (Greene) 29
Vincennes Rivet 78, White River Valley 34
Wawasee 44, Central Noble 39
Westview 39, Lakeland 30
Whiteland 68, New Palestine 63
|Gibson County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Wood Memorial 43, Princeton 25
|Pool B
Gibson Southern 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56
|Owensboro Tournament
Webster Co., Ky. 61, Ev. Bosse 25
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|First Round
Corydon 50, Northview 47
Indpls Ritter 60, Ev. Harrison 47
N. Knox 48, Sullivan 43
Vincennes 68, N. Central (Farmersburg) 29
