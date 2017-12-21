Boy with spina bifida gets new wheels after his were destroyed in flooding

Henry was all smiles as he zoomed through the lobby at Kosair Charities. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A four-year-old Louisville boy is back on the move thanks to Kosair Charities.

Henry Hinson was born with Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around full time.

His special Zip Zac device was in his family's vehicle, which was flooded in the Shelby Park water main break.

Firefighters were able to save one of his chairs, but not the Zip Zac.

His mom made a call to Kosair Charities and now Henry has a new device.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

"That is how he is able to get around at school. That's how he plays at home. It's how he plays with his friends," Henry's mom, Erin, said.

Henry is quite ambitious.

When he grows up he wants to be a doctor, a bus driver and a UPS man.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.