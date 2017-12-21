Bowen Speaks to ESPN

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former UofL recruit named in the FBI investigation of the school's basketball program, Brian Bowen, spoke for the very first time to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Bowen has been caught in the middle of everything going on at UofL that ultimately led to the firings of head coach, Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich.

While on the ESPN show, "Outside the Lines" on Thursday, Bowen contended that he didn't know anything about a $100,000 bonus from an Adidas representative to sign with UofL, and is still in disbelief about all of the controversy swirling around him and his family, especially his own father.

"I didn't know anything. Anything at all. The same way the whole media found out is the same way I found out," said Bowen.

Bowen also told Goodman he still has yet to talk to his father who was allegedly involved in the $100,000 payment in exchange for Bowen's commitment to UofL.

"Whatever has happened, I don't want to know anything about it. I just want to see what happens with all the outcomes. I'll let him know I'm very upset with not being able to play and everything," Bowen said.

