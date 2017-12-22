Man tries to slide down London escalator. It does not go well. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man tries to slide down London escalator. It does not go well.

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
(Source: mashableuk.com) (Source: mashableuk.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Video of a would-be stunt man's escalator fail has gone viral.

James Gower tweeted the video of his friend attempting a slide down the escalator with the caption, "Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The video shows his buddy hitting some obstacles on the way down, before flying off the rail and onto the moving stairs. 

Gower said his friend only suffered a few cuts and bruises. 

Check out the video on mashableuk.com 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly