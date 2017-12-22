Alexander to skip UofL bowl game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville says defensive back Jaire Alexander has decided not to play in the Cardinals upcoming bowl game.

UofL officials said Alexander told head coach Bobby Petrino this morning of his decision not to play, saying he would be entering the NFL draft.

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

The junior cornerback from Charlotte, NC, missed six games this season after being injured in the season opener against Purdue.

The Cardinals will play Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl on December 30 in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.