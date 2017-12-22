Snowy owl rescued from side of Louisville interstate

The owl was taken to Raptor Rehab to recover. (Source: Brenda Riggs)

The owl was rescued from the side of Interstate 64 on Wednesday. (Source: Brenda Riggs)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A snowy owl is recovering after he was found on the side of a Louisville interstate.

The owl was rescued by Ashley Albright who found him the side of Interstate 64 near the split to Interstate 71 on Wednesday, according to Raptor Rehab assistant director Lauren Jackson.



Jackson said the owl’s feathers are singed, which means he was probably hit by several vehicles. He also lost vision in his right eye. Despite his injuries, Jackson said the owl’s condition is improving.

Jackson said the owl is the 373rd rescue bird Raptor Rehab has treated this year.

