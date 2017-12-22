Gold coin found in Louisville Red Kettle

The gold Canadian coin was found in a Red Kettle used at the Kroger on N. Hubbards Lane. (Source: The Salvation Army)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Someone in WAVE County has dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

The one ounce Canadian gold coin, worth approximately $1,320, was found last night in a Red Kettle that had been set up at the Kroger on N. Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews. It was discovered by Salvation Army staff members as they began the counting of the donations received that day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Snowy owl rescued from side of Louisville interstate

+ The ultimate multi-tasker: Mom studies for final during labor

+ Holiday tipping tips

This makes the second consecutive year a gold coin has been dropped into a Louisville Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign ends Saturday, December 23. As of Thursday night, the campaign had reached 99% of its $515,000 goal. The money raised is used to help people in need throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.