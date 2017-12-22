Local volunteers aim to feed 1300 families

Hundreds willing to donate their time gathered at Fourth Street Live! Friday morning to pack meals into boxes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With Christmas just three days away, many of us may be looking forward to gifts, spending time with family or a warm Christmas meal.

However, because not all families in WAVE country may be able to afford a holiday meal, a group of volunteers made sure they were covered.

More than a hundred Local 862 members, Kentucky National Guards and others willing to donate their time gathered at Fourth Street Live! Friday morning to pack meals into boxes.

"We were able to set a new record at 1,300 families that will be taken care of this holiday," UAW 862 President Todd Dunn said.

Even LMPD did their part in lending a hand this holiday season.

"All eight of our divisions identified families who are victims of violent crime and they’re being surprised this morning with meals," LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington said. "I say surprised because they have no clue [we are coming.] Hopefully they’re home, it’s an incredible thing and it’s awesome for us to be a part of every year."

Fourth Street Live! Is also a faithful partner each year, hosting the hundreds of volunteers and chipping in where they can.

"It’s such a wonderful feeling to be able to donate these meals," Fourth Street Live! Spokesperson Ashley Satterfield said. "We’re feeding four times that at least. It’s wonderful to be a part of it."

Volunteers were busy for a good hour and a half before they swiftly finished packing the last box. Not one volunteer was seen pouting about their early morning wake-up call.

It’s unbelievable, our membership, our 20 thousand active members every day come to work and try to do something more than come to work," Dunn said. "They do more than get out and take care of their families."

That extra mile that they are so willing to go will hopefully pay off in priceless smiles this holiday season.

