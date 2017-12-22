'New Dixie Highway' project kicks off, makes big promises

The new Dixie Highway project will cost $35 million. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new Dixie Highway project was launched Friday morning promising a safer commute, new medians, wider sidewalks, new traffic signals linked by fiber optic cables, and a rapid bus transit system from Dixie Highway to downtown Louisville.

Part of the $35 million project is funded by a $16.9 million TIGER grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, a Louisville resident, was at Kroger off Dixie Highway to help announce the new project.

Dixie Highway is notoriously one of Louisville's busiest areas carrying 60,000 vehicles per day. It's also one of Kentucky's most dangerous intersections - with three times as many fatalities as other comparable roads in the state.

MAC Construction already starting breaking ground to prepare for construction.

Officials said this will be a speedier and more efficient process than the Dixie Highway paving project that is years past its deadline.

Citizens will be able to learn about the improvements in early 2018. The project is expected to be completed by December 2018.

