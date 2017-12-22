Hemp oil extraction plant coming to Carlisle Co., KY

A plant that extracts hemp oil from the plants is coming to Carlisle County, Kentucky, according to Bardwell Mayor Phillip King.

King said County Judge-Executive Greg Terry has worked extensive hours to bring the jobs to Carlisle County, and he is proud of the hard work that he has put into this project.

Kings Royal has contracted with farmers in Carlisle and Hickman Counties to grow 2,300 acres of hemp, according to Kings Royal Biotech of San Diego, California. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Thursday issued permits for and for processing of the plant.

CBD the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp. The hemp will be harvested this fall and processing will allow the first pharmaceutical grade CBD to be produced in late 2018.

Kings Royal, who partnered with a company in China, will be producing CBD in commercial quantities for sale all over the United States.

CBD which is extracted from the flower of the hemp plant. It is widely accepted that CBD can prevent seizures and epilepsy.

