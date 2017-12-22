NASA astronaut, 1st to fly untethered in space, dies at 80

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
The SpaceX rocket liftoff took place just after sunset, helping to produce some curious gazes up into the sky after the launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Twitter was active with users wondering what created the beautiful scenes.More >>
The SpaceX rocket liftoff took place just after sunset, helping to produce some curious gazes up into the sky after the launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Twitter was active with users wondering what created the beautiful scenes.More >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyMore >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86More >>