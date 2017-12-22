Dodge issues recall for 1.8M Ram trucks

A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a nationwide recall on several of its smokeless tobacco products after receiving complaints of sharp metal objects found in some cans.More >>
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a nationwide recall on several of its smokeless tobacco products after receiving complaints of sharp metal objects found in some cans.More >>
A baby bed had been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard.More >>
A baby bed had been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard.More >>