Dodge issues recall for 1.8M Ram trucks

(RNN) - Nearly 1.8 million Dodge Ram trucks are being recalled due to a shifting problem.

The issue rises from an electrical overheating problem, and could cause the trucks to roll away on their own while in park, the company announced.

The recall covers Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2010 through 2017, chassis cab Ram 2500, 3500 and 4500 models from 2001 to 2017 and some Ram 1500 models from 2009 to 2017.

Trucks manufactured in 2017, even though they may be of the model year, are not part of the recall.

Fiat-Chrysler, Dodge's parent company, said it is aware of seven injuries and a few crashes that are a result of the problem.

A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.

Owners of the vehicles will be notified by Chrysler-Fiat.

A previous recall was issued for an unrelated problem in September over a fire hazard.

