Stray bullet lands inside Glenview Hills home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bullet landed inside a Glenview Hills home sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The homeowners woke up on Wednesday and found the glass in the front doorway shattered and a bullet hole in the foyer.

It happened on Lightheart Road sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The neighborhood is just off I-71 and Lime Kiln Lane.

Just in time for the holidays, it was a gift homeowner Vickie Coffey never dreamed she would get.

"I went over and I looked by the plant and found the hollow point bullet," Coffey said. "I felt violated, really."

Investigators were not sure if the bullet that landed inside the home in Glenview Hills came from an illegal hunter's gun or something else. LMPD 8th Division Commander Major Jamey Schwab said the shot could have been fired into the air, or come from someone driving by on the street.

"A bullet had been fired and made its way into the house," Schwab said. "It's definitely an unusual case."

It's also possible that the bullet was from something the LMPD has received an increase in calls about recently: People hunting illegally in wooded areas near homes.

"We had our crime scene unit collect the round. It will then be put in a national database. If that gun is used again, it would actually make the markings on that round again," Schwab said.

On Friday, WAVE 3 News noticed the area had an increase in police patrols. Coffey says she plans to invest in security cameras.

As a routine part of the investigation, police asked Coffey and her husband if they had any enemies. The opposite is true, the Coffeys said. The two both have jobs helping people, and Vickie Coffey is a nurse.

The Glenview Hills area is filled with young families and children, and the incident upset neighbors.

"There are lots of kids in that area, and it is somewhat troubling that somebody would do something like that, whether it was intentional or unintentional," Commander Schwab said.

Homeowner Vickie Coffey said her grandson was just visiting before the shot was fired. She tries not to think about what could have happened.

"It's a big deal when you find a bullet in your home. I try not to do the 'whys', because it's pretty scary," Coffey said.

Coffey's message to the person?

"It's a narcissistic, self-centered point of view." Coffey said. "And I'm not sure the person that pulled the trigger has the ability to analyze that."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case, or possibly surveillance video, to call them.

