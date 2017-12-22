Exclusive: Teens involved in police chase released to their parents hours later

The chase ended on Preston Street after weaving through several Louisville neighborhoods. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a dangerous chase with a teenager behind the wheel. But WAVE 3 News has learned the teen driver was released to his parents just hours after the chase ended, despite facing multiple felony charges.

At times during the chase, people were seen jumping out of the way. Air 3 showed the black jeep the teen was driving almost hitting a woman and her two sons who where sitting on a bench on the side of Bardstown Road.

>> RAW VIDEO: Air 3 follows police chase of stolen car

Two other vehicles where side-swiped by the Jeep as it was running from police. A third person jumped out of the way just moments before the chase came to an end.

Three juveniles, including the driver, were arrested and charged. However, numerous sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News the teens were turned away from the Louisville Metro's Youth Detention Services, something some told us happens far too often.

The teens were then released to their parents the same day, just hours after the chase ended.

The news infuriated Councilman David James.

"They endangered the lives of many, many people," he told us. "The questions are do juveniles have any accountability in our community?"

WAVE 3 News learned the reason they were turned away was because they side-swiped two vehicles -- meaning they were technically in a wreck.

The Youth Detention Center's Director, Ursula Mullins told us youth have to be medically cleared before they are taken into custody.

However, multiple sources told us, the teens had already been cleared by EMS.

"Them being in a vehicle accident shouldn't have anything to do with holding them accountable," James said.

Juvenile criminal information is kept under a lock and key under state law, unless they are indicted as an adult. That concerns James, given the high number of violent crimes committed by youth offenders in the city.

"Many of our shootings that we've had recently were juveniles that were either on youth detention supervision or youth detention home incarceration when they assaulted or murdered somebody else," James said. "That's just unacceptable."

Mullins provided the following statement:

"YDS has an established protocol in place to medically clear any youth prior to admission to ensure that they are fit for detention prior to YDS taking custody. This includes youth who are brought in and admit to being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or having had been in car accidents, etc. Once youth are cleared by a hospital, YDS would take custody. Last night the youth in question were deferred for medical clearance and police made the decision to cite and release the youth."

"I can't speak to anyone else's responsibility in this case," LMPD PIO Commander Sgt. John Bradley said. "But I can say it appears as though our officers and commanding officers executed the duties of every sworn law enforcement agent -- (to) actively pursue and apprehend those who are engaged in violent acts that jeopardize the safety and security of the citizens they are charged to protect and serve."

Devonta Newson, 18, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also charged. He was taken to the Louisville Metro Detention Center and was released Friday morning on home incarceration. Newson faces charges of receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a defaced firearm.

The judge warned Newson about "the company" he is keeping.

RELATED STORIES

+ Close call for family run off road during wild police chase

+ Police chase through middle of Louisville ends in Shelby Park

Police say charges against the group vary, but they all face at least one felony charge.

More charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.