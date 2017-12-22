Audit: Campbellsville didn't have written contract with water treatment vendors

Neighbors have said toilet paper, human waste and feminine hygiene products are among the items found in the water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A newly released audit found that the city of Campbellsville didn't have a written contract agreement with vendors for solid waste management.

Last year, human waste and used needles were found floating in a Campbellsville park. Heavy rain was pushing manholes open in Miller Park, allowing sewage to spill onto the ball field and into a nearby creek.

The Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts released the results of a special examination on Thursday, December 21. The report, which is public, can be read here.

Three of the five findings in the results cited were related to sewage and water treatment issues.

The findings of the state examination included the following:

The city of Campbellsville did not have a written contract agreement with vendors providing solid waste disposal and water treatment.

The city routinely failed to follow proper procurement rules for purchases over $20,000.

The city awarded over $188,000 in no-bid contracts that were not publicly advertised and did not follow the city's procurement policy. One of the services listed was for an air conditioning unit for the new sewer plant.

Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon said in a statement:

“We found the city of Campbellsville did not follow state procurement rules, leading to a lack of competitive bidding, less transparency, and ethics concerns. Our examination recommends stronger oversight for management of public funds.”

The audit also found the city often awarded no-bid contracts to businesses owned by city council members.

