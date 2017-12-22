Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 48, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 25

Bellmont 51, S. Adams 50

Benton Central 76, N. White 48

Bremen 49, Central Noble 48, 2OT

Cascade 53, N. Putnam 49

Central Christian 61, Indpls Chatard 56

Crawfordsville 53, Rockville 51

Edgewood 48, Sullivan 39

Ev. Memorial 71, Heritage Hills 69

Ev. North 67, Ev. Mater Dei 55

Frankton 58, Shenandoah 46

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Gary Roosevelt 23

Ft. Wayne North 68, Valparaiso 63

Glenn 49, S. Bend Clay 46

Greenfield 56, Indian Creek 55, OT

Greenwood 63, Greenwood Christian 54

Griffith 84, Whiting 61

Guerin Catholic 53, Lapel 43

Hagerstown 46, Seton Catholic 45

Hanover Central 67, Calumet 58

Huntington North 56, Wabash 44

Indpls Arlington 64, Providence Cristo Rey 50

Indpls Brebeuf 66, Indpls Metro 51

Indpls Northwest 61, Liberty Christian 54

Indpls Ritter 76, Southport 41

Jac-Cen-Del 60, New Washington 25

Jennings Co. 64, S. Ripley 50

Knightstown 50, Union City 48

Knox 60, Culver 44

Lafayette Catholic 79, Attica 48

LaVille 60, Tippecanoe Valley 43

Lawrence Central 89, Lighthouse CPA 50

Maconaquah 65, Tri-Central 28

Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Wayne 83

McCutcheon 78, Merrillville 59

Mishawaka Marian 48, Mishawaka 47

Monrovia 68, Southmont 41

N. Judson 65, S. Central (Union Mills) 58

New Albany 61, Indpls Pike 55

New Castle 61, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49

Norwell 40, Bluffton 31

Oldenburg 74, Waldron 35

Penn 71, Elkhart Memorial 61

Peru 78, N. Miami 60

River Forest 66, Lake Station 62

Southridge 74, Shoals 57

Tindley 76, Ft. Wayne Snider 67

Triton 52, S. Bend Trinity 35

Union Co. 63, Monroe Central 43

Washington 47, Loogootee 43

Washington Twp. 64, N. Newton 32

Westview 57, Lakeland 41

Zionsville 70, Kokomo 56

Bloomington South Tournament

Bloomington South 64, Lowell 31

Ev. Harrison 86, Michigan City Marquette 66

Cass County Tournament First Round

Cass 66, Caston 35

Logansport 66, Pioneer 55

Fairfield Tournament Consolation

Goshen 48, Elkhart Central 36

Championship

E. Noble 53, Fairfield 50

Gibson County Classic Pool Play Pool A

Princeton 56, Wood Memorial 51

Pool B

Gibson Southern 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56

Hancock County Tournament Seventh Place

Russellville, Ky. 73, Cannelton 29

Fifth Place

Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ky. 63, Providence 47

Championship

Jeffersonville 93, Central Hardin, Ky. 60

Jefferson County Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Henryville 53, Madison 44

Henryville 52, Madison Shawe 23

Madison 73, Madison Shawe 22

Pool B

Southwestern (Hanover) 70, S. Dearborn 48

Switzerland Co. 48, S. Dearborn 45

First Round

Southwestern (Hanover) 70, Switzerland Co. 53

Scott County Invitational First Round

Austin 82, Crothersville 53

Christian Academy 64, Carroll Co., Ky. 33

Orleans 70, Rock Creek Academy 55

Scottsburg 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48, OT

Consolation

Crothersville 69, Rock Creek Academy 62, OT

S. Central (Elizabeth) 73, Carroll Co., Ky. 47

Semifinal

Austin 63, Orleans 60, OT

Christian Academy 55, Scottsburg 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Wheeler vs. Hammond Noll, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, E. Central 32

Columbus East 66, Franklin Co. 37

Danville 54, Beech Grove 44

Fremont 67, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 35

Ft. Wayne South 59, Oak Hill 45

Guerin Catholic 55, Shelbyville 51

Hagerstown 60, Seton Catholic 26

Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 62, Indpls N. Central 34

Heritage Christian 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 43

Horizon Christian 63, King's Academy 14

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Roncalli 38

Indpls HomeSchool 76, Indpls Manual 58

Indpls Pike 73, Rock Island, Ill. 66, OT

Jasper 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 51

Knox 69, Culver 13

Lafayette Catholic 48, Attica 37

Lawrence North 62, Chicago Marshall, Ill. 45

Lawrenceburg 52, Richmond 44

Mishawaka Marian 51, Mishawaka 31

Munster 63, Calumet 29

N. Miami 47, Peru 33

Norwell 54, Warsaw 50

Oregon-Davis 80, Whitko 33

Penn 36, Valparaiso 31

Rockville 44, Crawfordsville 35, OT

Tindley 78, Lighthouse CPA 58

Trotwood-Madison, Ohio 64, Indpls Cathedral 56

Union (Dugger) 57, Eastern (Greene) 29

Vincennes Rivet 78, White River Valley 34

Wawasee 44, Central Noble 39

Westview 39, Lakeland 30

Whiteland 68, New Palestine 63

Gibson County Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Wood Memorial 43, Princeton 25

Pool B

Gibson Southern 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56

Owensboro Tournament

Webster Co., Ky. 61, Ev. Bosse 25

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament First Round

Corydon 50, Northview 47

Indpls Ritter 60, Ev. Harrison 47

N. Knox 48, Sullivan 43

Vincennes 68, N. Central (Farmersburg) 29

