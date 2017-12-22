Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville, Ill. 87, Indpls Northwest 40

Gary West 72, Indpls HomeSchool 61

Indpls Cathedral 65, Ft. Wayne North 56

Indpls N. Central 69, Merrillville 52

Kokomo 51, Lebanon 35

Lawrence North 70, Ev. Bosse 66

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 71, Hamilton 55

Tindley 56, Homestead 52

Trotwood-Madison, Ohio 108, Bowman Academy 69

Warren Central 95, Lighthouse CPA 46

Westview 57, Warsaw 50

Bloomington South Tournament

Bloomington South 63, Michigan City Marquette 43

Bloomington South 60, Ev. Harrison 45

Ev. Harrison 74, Lowell 61

Lowell 70, Michigan City Marquette 66

Cass County Tournament Third Place

Pioneer 79, Caston 31

Emmanuel Holiday Tournament

Indpls Howe 87, Cin. Taft, Ohio 62

Gibson County Tournament Fifth Place

Wood Memorial 58, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 40

Third Place

Princeton 67, N. Posey 58

Grant Four Tournament First Round

Eastbrook 83, Mississinewa 81

Oak Hill 78, Madison-Grant 39

Consolation

Mississinewa 67, Madison-Grant 48

Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament First Round

Floyd Central 75, Hamilton Hts. 57

Indpls Roncalli 66, Franklin Co. 53

Consolation

Hamilton Hts. 81, Franklin Co. 75, OT

Championship

Floyd Central 68, Indpls Roncalli 46

Jefferson County Tournament Fifth Place

S. Dearborn 74, Madison Shawe 26

Third Place

Madison 78, Switzerland Co. 57

Scott County Invitational Seventh Place

Carroll Co., Ky. 67, Rock Creek Academy 63

Fifth Place

Crothersville 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55

Third Place

Scottsburg 46, Orleans 44

Championship

Austin 52, Christian Academy 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellmont 72, Fremont 50

Bluffton 45, Churubusco 26

Cin. Taft, Ohio 59, Indpls Broad Ripple 42

Ev. North 59, Terre Haute South 44

Hamilton Hts. 59, Greenfield 35

Yorktown 59, New Castle 43

Frankfort Tournament First Round

Cloverdale 49, Covington 37

S. Newton 45, Frankfort 42

Consolation

Covington 48, Frankfort 33

Championship

Cloverdale 57, S. Newton 40

Gibson County Tournament Fifth Place

Princeton 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37

Third Place

Wood Memorial 50, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 47, 3OT

Championship

Castle 67, Gibson Southern 46

LaPorte Tournament First Round

E. Chicago Central 74, Merrillville 27

Homestead 59, LaPorte 46

Consolation

LaPorte 47, Merrillville 28

Championship

Homestead 49, E. Chicago Central 44

Owensboro Invitational Tournament

Apollo, Ky. 60, Ev. Bosse 44

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Ev. Harrison 59, Sullivan 46

Northview 58, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41

Semifinal

N. Knox 60, Indpls Ritter 44

Vincennes 66, Corydon 41

Fifth Place

Ev. Harrison 46, Northview 45

Third Place

Indpls Ritter 61, Corydon 30

