Saturday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville, Ill. 87, Indpls Northwest 40
Gary West 72, Indpls HomeSchool 61
Indpls Cathedral 65, Ft. Wayne North 56
Indpls N. Central 69, Merrillville 52
Kokomo 51, Lebanon 35
Lawrence North 70, Ev. Bosse 66
Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 71, Hamilton 55
Tindley 56, Homestead 52
Trotwood-Madison, Ohio 108, Bowman Academy 69
Warren Central 95, Lighthouse CPA 46
Westview 57, Warsaw 50
|Bloomington South Tournament
Bloomington South 63, Michigan City Marquette 43
Bloomington South 60, Ev. Harrison 45
Ev. Harrison 74, Lowell 61
Lowell 70, Michigan City Marquette 66
|Cass County Tournament
|Third Place
Pioneer 79, Caston 31
|Emmanuel Holiday Tournament
Indpls Howe 87, Cin. Taft, Ohio 62
|Gibson County Tournament
|Fifth Place
Wood Memorial 58, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 40
|Third Place
Princeton 67, N. Posey 58
|Grant Four Tournament
|First Round
Eastbrook 83, Mississinewa 81
Oak Hill 78, Madison-Grant 39
|Consolation
Mississinewa 67, Madison-Grant 48
|Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament
|First Round
Floyd Central 75, Hamilton Hts. 57
Indpls Roncalli 66, Franklin Co. 53
|Consolation
Hamilton Hts. 81, Franklin Co. 75, OT
|Championship
Floyd Central 68, Indpls Roncalli 46
|Jefferson County Tournament
|Fifth Place
S. Dearborn 74, Madison Shawe 26
|Third Place
Madison 78, Switzerland Co. 57
|Scott County Invitational
|Seventh Place
Carroll Co., Ky. 67, Rock Creek Academy 63
|Fifth Place
Crothersville 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55
|Third Place
Scottsburg 46, Orleans 44
|Championship
Austin 52, Christian Academy 46
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellmont 72, Fremont 50
Bluffton 45, Churubusco 26
Cin. Taft, Ohio 59, Indpls Broad Ripple 42
Ev. North 59, Terre Haute South 44
Hamilton Hts. 59, Greenfield 35
Yorktown 59, New Castle 43
|Frankfort Tournament
|First Round
Cloverdale 49, Covington 37
S. Newton 45, Frankfort 42
|Consolation
Covington 48, Frankfort 33
|Championship
Cloverdale 57, S. Newton 40
|Gibson County Tournament
|Fifth Place
Princeton 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37
|Third Place
Wood Memorial 50, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 47, 3OT
|Championship
Castle 67, Gibson Southern 46
|LaPorte Tournament
|First Round
E. Chicago Central 74, Merrillville 27
Homestead 59, LaPorte 46
|Consolation
LaPorte 47, Merrillville 28
|Championship
Homestead 49, E. Chicago Central 44
|Owensboro Invitational Tournament
Apollo, Ky. 60, Ev. Bosse 44
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Ev. Harrison 59, Sullivan 46
Northview 58, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41
|Semifinal
N. Knox 60, Indpls Ritter 44
Vincennes 66, Corydon 41
|Fifth Place
Ev. Harrison 46, Northview 45
|Third Place
Indpls Ritter 61, Corydon 30
