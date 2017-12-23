Battle of the Blue Bloods in New Orleans

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) College basketball's all-time winningest program, Kentucky will take on the school with the most championships, UCLA on Saturday in New Orleans.

These two teams played twice last year with the Cats winning the most important game, a Sweet 16 match up in Memphis. The two coaches, Kentucky's John Calipari and UCLA's Steve Alford have formed a friendship over the years. "Sad thing is, one of us gotta go...can we tie in this thing? Is there any ties? Someone got to go to Christmas feeling sad. I hope it's him, but it could be me," said Calipari.

After a hot start to the season, the Bruins come into the game with an 8-3 record. Calipari knows his team is in for another big test. "When I watch the tape I'm scared to death. You know, Steve does a great job. We've played against each other a bunch now. We've coached against each other a bunch," said Calipari.



Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

