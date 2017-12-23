Cards Prepare for Tough Grand Canyon Team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The basketball season seems to be flying by. For proof of that, when the University of Louisville takes the K-F-C Yum! Center floor on Saturday against Grand Canyon, it will be their last home game against a non-conference opponent.

In Friday afternoon's press conference, interim head coach, David Padgett said his team needs to work on a key fundamental. With all of the size and length the Cards have on their front line, rebounding has been an issue. In Wednesday night's 70-68 win over Albany, U of L was out rebounded by 15. Albany's tallest player is 6'8", U of L played five players that were at least that tall. Padgett doesn't put all of the blame on his bigs, he says rebounding has to be a total team effort. "There's no magical drill or words or anything I could use to all of a sudden improve our rebounding overnight. It's just got to be a mindset of all five guys on the floor have to say, when the shot goes up, find and locate whoever I need to, and then go pursue the ball," said Padgett. Sophomore forward, VJ King agrees. "I feel like that's our biggest downfall as a team right now is defensive rebounding. So, just try to get in there and do what I can", said King.

Grand Canyon makes its second trip to the K-F-C Yum! Center on Saturday. These two are meeting for the third straight year, so they know each other pretty well. The Antelopes, coached by former Phoenix Sun, Dan Majerle are an experienced group. "You know, most of these guys we're familiar with, because not only did we play them last year, even two years ago when they came back here. So, but they've got some new faces. You know, obviously have a very experienced point guard," said Padgett.

