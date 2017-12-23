Fisherman dead after 2-inch thick ice gives way in Indiana

Rescuers search for the body of a fisherman on Friday in Indiana. (Source: WBND/CNN)

SOUTH BEND, IN (WBND/CNN) - Authorities say a 43-year-old man died after falling through the ice at Pinhook Park in South Bend, IN.

Police say the man was ice fishing when the ice beneath him gave way sending him plunging into the freezing water on Friday.

It took more than an hour for rescue crews to pull him out. Conservation officers eventually recovered the body of Leonard Baldwin of Doawgiac, MI, WBND reported.

Baldwin was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later. Investigators say the ice was less than 2-inches thick when the fisherman went under.

A local official suggested that fisherman should consider unsafe any ice less than at least 4-inches thick.

