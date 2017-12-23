Fisherman dead after 2-inch thick ice gives way in Indiana

“Please continue to pray for everyone’s safety,” the management of the New City Commercial Center said in a statement Saturday afternoon, without mentioning the number of those trapped.More >>
“Please continue to pray for everyone’s safety,” the management of the New City Commercial Center said in a statement Saturday afternoon, without mentioning the number of those trapped.More >>
Luke Manuella, 8, wanted to see his older brother, a Marine stationed in North Carolina.More >>
Luke Manuella, 8, wanted to see his older brother, a Marine stationed in North Carolina.More >>
Dripping water has caused mold to grow in the home. The family, including her already ailing father, have no choice to but breathe it in.More >>
Dripping water has caused mold to grow in the home. The family, including her already ailing father, have no choice to but breathe it in.More >>
McCandless held several advanced degrees and received many honors during his lifetime.More >>
McCandless held several advanced degrees and received many honors during his lifetime.More >>
The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and the four ghosts was Dickens' first work published as a book rather than in serial form.More >>
The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and the four ghosts was Dickens' first work published as a book rather than in serial form.More >>