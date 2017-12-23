St Andrews Church Road hit-and-run victim identified

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this vehicle. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a hit-and-run Saturday morning has been identified.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 25-year-old Mohamed Hussein. Investigators said Hussein was walking in the road north in the southbound lanes with several others at around 4:20 a.m. That’s when Hussein was struck by what police believe to be a white Ford F-350.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD released more information and a surveillance video screenshot of the F-350 that was possibly involved. The Shell gas station and Circle K located at the intersection of Blanton Lane and St. Andrews Church Rd captured that video.

The assistant manager of the Circle K shared the surveillance with WAVE 3 News as well. Demetria Duncan showed us how four individuals approached the store at around 4:17 a.m. She explained that at the time, the store was closed but one of her employees was inside.

"She is devastated," Duncan said. "When I got here she was like 'I hope, I hope, I hope it wasn’t one of those boys,' when the cops came in and looked over stuff, it was. She’s torn up."

The video shows the four individuals approach at 4:17 a.m. You can see the same four leaving the gas station one minute later at 4:18 a.m. Then in the video at 4:21 a.m., a white truck speeds by, south, on St. Andrews Church Rd.

"Two minutes after they were gone, they walked across the parking lot at 4:18, and by 4:21, it happened," Duncan said.

A gas station located at a busy intersection isn’t without its woes. However, Duncan said cars speeding down roads and cutting through her parking lot to beat congestion has always been a big problem.

"They all shoot through the parking lot, zooming through you know," Duncan said. "I mean these cars, they speed through here all the time, all the time."

The Hussein was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Hussein's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Those with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the driver please call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.