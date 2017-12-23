Hour long standoff ends after officers deploy chemical agent

Police said a chemical agent was used by officers after the standoff with Lawrence Roy, 26, had reached an hour. (Source: Hopkins County Detention Center)

An hour long standoff ended peacefully Friday after authorities were called to Abbott Lane in Madisonville for a reported disturbance.

According to the police report, when Madisonville Police Officers arrived to the 100 block of Abbott Lane, they were told a person was possibly armed with a knife and making threats from the upstairs of the residence. The person was identified as Lawrence Roy, 26-years-old, of Madisonville.

Officers discovered Roy had an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear.

The report states Roy refused to comply with orders, barricading himself in an upstairs bedroom. Following a standoff, which lasted an hour, a chemical agent was used by law enforcement.

Not long after using the chemical agent, the press release states Roy surrendered and was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center where he is being without held without bond.

