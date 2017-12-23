Spalding's Career Day Paces Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ray Spalding notched career highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Louisville to a 74-56 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday.



The Cardinals (10-2) used a 21-3 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to turn what was a 38-37 lead into a 19-point advantage with 8:28 remaining. Spalding, whose previous bests were 19 points and 14 rebounds, scored six of the first eight points to start the run.



The Antelopes (9-4) never drew closer than 11 the rest of the way.



That run wasn't the first time the Cardinals defense held the Antelopes at bay.



Louisville fell behind by as much as 11-3 early, but they used a 13-4 run to get back into the game midway through the first half. The Cardinals then held the Antelopes to just three baskets in the final 7:32 to take a 31-25 lead into halftime.



The Antelopes, who committed 19 turnovers, were led by Oscar Frayer's 14 points.



Deng Adel added 14 for Louisville.



BIG PICTURE



Grand Canyon: The Antelopes came into Saturday as one of the country's top teams defending the 3-point shot, and while they held Louisville to just 4 of 19 from beyond the arc, they were dominated in the paint. Louisville outrebounded the Antelopes 41-35 and outscored them 34-24 inside.



Louisville: The Cardinals entered the game with a defensive rebounding efficiency of just 70.3 percent, which ranked 257th in the nation. They allowed the Antelopes to grab 12 offensive boards in 39 chances, but Louisville held them to just seven second chance points. While it did not hurt them Saturday, it could loom large down the road when Louisville plays teams that can match its athleticism.



UP NEXT



Grand Canyon: The Antelopes will play Morgan State at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday. It's the same site where Grand Canyon will play in its first WAC conference tournament in March.



Louisville: The Cardinals travel to Lexington for their annual matchup with archrival Kentucky on Friday afternoon in their final non-conference tilt before starting ACC play.

