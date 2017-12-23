First responders gift quilts to comfort kids in emergencies

Quilts of Love donated hundreds of quilts to first responders. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A centuries-old tradition made its way to Jeffersonville Fire Department fire trucks on Saturday.

First responders throughout Clark and Floyd County were stocked with dozens of handmade quilts. Police, fire, and EMS in Southern Indiana will hand out the special gifts to help comfort children in emergencies.

"There are some quilts that are just like the kind your grandma would hand you," Sergeant Ames said.

The quilts were donated by a volunteers with Quilts for Love, a group of quilters who organized and sewed hundreds of blankets.

"Not only does it warm the hearts of the children that we hand them to, but it also helps the first responders,” Jeffersonville Fire Department Sergeant Justin Ames said. “It lets them show their heart instead of walking away from a child that is sad and needs something."

In September, Quilts for Love began passing out their colorful creations to warm the hearts of children in need.

Quilts for Love founder Lisa Kaye Ellis was inspired by images of families in crisis and began organizing quilters throughout the community.

"I often see on the news cases of overdoses, and there is usually a kid standing on the sidelines wondering what happened,” Ellis said. “They just need to know somebody loves them."

Ellis started organizing quilters throughout the community in May. They sewed and shared about 200 quilts.

In the past, the fire department collected stuffed animals to comfort children, Ames said, but never received customized quilts to gift during emergencies.

"To be able to wrap a blanket around a stressed child and tell them, 'Somebody cares about you, and they made this quilt for you and they did it out of love'," Ames said.

Sergeant Ames said while their department has not passed out a quilt yet, every truck has a piece of love ready to give.

"It's such a neat idea, and I look forward to handing them out to make that difference," Ames said.

Ellis said she welcomes community members who want help and start their own chapters. Ellis hopes to expand into Harrison County.

"There is no reason why there can't be a chapter in every county because there are quilters everywhere," Ellis said.

For more information, you can contact Quilts for Love founder Lisa Ellis at lkayee@att.net.



