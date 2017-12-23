Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A boil advisory has been issued in Muhlenberg County. 

Muhlenberg Water told us all of Muhlenberg County Water District #3 customers will be affected. 

That includes South, Millport, Bremen and some portions of Highway 70.

They said it's due to a 6" line break on Highway 181.

You're advised to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

