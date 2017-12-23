Marine surprises younger brother with trip home for Christmas

YAPHANK, NY (WABC/CNN) - A little boy's Christmas wish came true on Long Island.

Luke Manuella, 8, wanted to see his older brother, a Marine stationed in North Carolina.

Lance Cpl. Daniel Sinkiewicz surprised him at school on Friday. He snuck up on his little brother in language class and tapped him on the shoulder.

It took a second for the connection to be made, but once it did, the two shared a long hug.

The brothers had not seen eachother in six months.

Copyright 2017 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.