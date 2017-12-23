Marine surprises younger brother with trip home for Christmas

Tragedy has not dampened the spirit of members of Sutherland Springs First Baptist. The Sunday service was filled with emotion, hugging, holding hands and praying.More >>
Tragedy has not dampened the spirit of members of Sutherland Springs First Baptist. The Sunday service was filled with emotion, hugging, holding hands and praying.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
Trump opened his Christmas Eve by tweeting against those he feels don't support him, including FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the news media.More >>
Trump opened his Christmas Eve by tweeting against those he feels don't support him, including FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the news media.More >>