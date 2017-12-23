Group helps brighten Christmas for hundreds of children

Volunteers said it's a very special event (WFIE)

On Saturday, one civic group helped brighten Christmas for hundreds of children in Owensboro.

The Goodfellows Club is a non-profit organization that helps feed, clothe, and raise money for children in need in the Owensboro area.

Every year they host a Christmas party complete with toys, music, movie characters, and even Santa stopped by this year.

Volunteers said it's a very special event.

"As anyone who has participated in this type of event, this is your Christmas," emcee Kirk Kirkpatrick said. "This really more special than Christmas Day itself."

This is the 102nd year for the event, and organizers said over 1,000 people attended.

