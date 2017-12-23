University of Louisville turmoil voted Kentucky's top story

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - From the boardroom to the basketball court, the University of Louisville had a tough year.

Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino was fired, the school dealt with a yearlong probation from an accrediting group and an audit found mismanagement at a foundation overseeing its investments.

The turbulent stretch in what became a transition year at UofL has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2017 in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

A close second in balloting was the resignation of Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover after he acknowledged secretly settling a sexual harassment claim.

Another Republican lawmaker embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations, Dan Johnson, killed himself after denying a woman's accusations of sexual assault. His death in December occurred after the survey was underway.

