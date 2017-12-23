Poll: McConnell's job approval rating from KY voters drops

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A newly released poll gave some insight on what Kentucky voters have on their minds this holiday season.

Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy released the results of their December 2017 poll on Friday. The national research group has been polling in Kentucky since 1987.

The biggest surprise was a sharp decline in the job approval rating for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. McConnell's approval rating from Kentucky voters was a dismal 30%. Statewide, 62% of voters disapproved of McConnell's job performance.

The poll was conducted by interviewing 625 registered voters throughout Kentucky, Mason-Dixon Polling said. The results reflected responses made from December 13 through December 18.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin received a 45% job approval rating and a 41% disapproval rating of his performance as governor. In Louisville Metro, voters gave Bevin a 39% approval rating and a 47% disapproval rating.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Major layoffs announced in western Kentucky coal mines

+ The Latest: Kentucky governor mum on re-election

+ McConnell presents Trump with personalized Louisville Slugger

Senator Rand Paul received numbers comparable to Bevin's. Paul's approval ratings were 44% approve of the job he's doing as Senator and 42% disapprove. In Louisville, though, Senator Paul received only a 29% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating.

Statewide, 50% of Kentucky voters said they approve of Donald Trump's performance as president. This number was about ten points higher than Trump's national approval numbers, but well under the 63% of the vote he received last year. Trump received a 43% disapproval rating from Kentucky voters statewide.

In the Louisville Metro area, 38% of voters polled said they agreed with Trump's performance as president, while 54% disapproved.

The poll participants were randomly selected from phone-matched Kentucky voter registration lists.

Of the 625 respondents, 321 were registered Democrats and 254 were Republicans. Eight percent, or 50 of the voters included in the study, were registered as independents or another party.

The margin of error on the poll was +/- 4%, Mason-Dixon said.

A total of eight counties in and around Louisville metro were included in the poll.

The full study is available here:





Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.