Travelers prepare for holiday flight delays

Holiday travelers experienced delays on the busiest travel day of the year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Chelsey Carr's smooth trip home from Europe to Louisville was met with a holiday hold up on Saturday.

“I started traveling at 2 a.m. Moldova time, so I've officially been traveling for 25 hours,” Carr said. “It was really good until we got to America.”

Flights have been delayed across the country during the holiday rush. Carr experienced hers in Washington, D.C.

“I’m finally home and I'm really happy,” Carr said.

The Cooper family was stuck traveling from the Bahamas. The delay left them with 15 minutes to make their connection.

“We made it just in time. we boarded up left,” Caleb Cooper said.

The family didn’t have time to change their clothes.

“I wore flip flops and I get off here and I'm freezing to death,” Libby Cooper said. “No jacket, no shoes.”

There's potential for threatening weather in Louisville on Sunday and Monday.

Snow and ice were already on the ground in other areas, which could slow the pace of domestic and international travel.

Airport officials said to arrive 3 hours prior to take off for an international flight, and 2 hours for a domestic flight.

Aaron Coomer gave himself extra time traveling to Louisville from Russia. He was ready to indulge in his holiday traditions.

“Some of my mom's cooking, a bit of bourbon, and seeing my friends,” Coomer said.

Travelers can check their flight status at www.flylouisville.com.

