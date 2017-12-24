Wales, Price Lead Fern Creek to First Ever King of the Bluegrass Title

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The championship game for the Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass was a battle between two of the best in the state. #1 Trinity taking on #3 Fern Creek, the Rocks beat the Tigers 76-67 back on December 9th.

Trinity jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Tigers settled down and led 28-26 at the half. In the third quarter, Fern Creek opened up a double digit lead, and Trinity never really recovered. Fern Creek wins its first ever King of the Bluegrass title 65-57 over Trinity. The Tigers were paced by Ahmad Price's 21 points, and Anthony Wales, who led everybody with 26, and was named tournament MVP.



Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

