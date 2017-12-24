Wales, Price Lead Fern Creek to First Ever King of the Bluegrass - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wales, Price Lead Fern Creek to First Ever King of the Bluegrass Title

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)   The championship game for the Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass was a battle between two of the best in the state.  #1 Trinity taking on #3 Fern Creek, the Rocks beat the Tigers 76-67 back on December 9th.

Trinity jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Tigers settled down and led 28-26 at the half.  In the third quarter, Fern Creek opened up a double digit lead, and Trinity never really recovered.  Fern Creek wins its first ever King of the Bluegrass title 65-57 over Trinity.  The Tigers were paced by Ahmad Price's 21 points, and Anthony Wales, who led everybody with 26, and was named tournament MVP.


