Police: Covington officer assaulted while making Christmas Eve arrest

Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.More >>
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
Police said the worker groped a female client who had purchased a full-body massage and forced her to perform oral sex on him.More >>
