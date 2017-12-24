Crews fight Christmas Eve fire at Corydon sawmill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight Christmas Eve fire at Corydon sawmill

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The cause of the fire remains unknown.  (Source: Justin Hawkins/ WAVE 3 News) The cause of the fire remains unknown.  (Source: Justin Hawkins/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a Harrison County sawmill. 

Crews were called to Sanders Sawmill on north Gethsemane Road in Corydon just before 4 a.m. Sunday. 

Officials said no injuries were reported. 

Harrison Township, North Middletown, Heth and Ramsey Fire Departments responded to the scene. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

