Crews fight Christmas Eve fire at Corydon sawmill

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a Harrison County sawmill.

Crews were called to Sanders Sawmill on north Gethsemane Road in Corydon just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Harrison Township, North Middletown, Heth and Ramsey Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

